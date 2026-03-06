PM calls for stronger hemispheric cooperation to combat narco-terrorism

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips called for strengthened regional cooperation to combat narco-trafficking and organised crime during his address at the inaugural Americas Counter-Cartel Conference held at the US Southern Command headquarters in Doral, Florida.

The Prime Minister thanked the Government of the United States for convening the conference and acknowledged the leadership of Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth in bringing together regional partners to address shared security challenges.

During his remarks, Prime Minister Phillips noted that Guyana and the United States share a strong and expanding strategic partnership, grounded in mutual trust and deep defence and security cooperation. He explained that through joint exercises, capacity-building initiatives, and policy and technical engagements, the two countries have collaborated closely in the fight against narco-trafficking and other forms of transnational crime, which continues to threaten the region.

“The transnational activities of cartels, gangs, and other criminal actors threaten regional peace and security. These networks undermine the rule of law, weaken institutions, and threaten democracy and the safety and economic well-being of our citizens.”

The Prime Minister emphasised that for countries such as Guyana, which are situated along key maritime and regional transit corridors, confronting narco-trafficking and narco-terrorism requires sustained cooperation across the hemisphere.

He said, “These threats demand coordinated intelligence sharing, enhanced operational cooperation, and strengthened defence capabilities across the hemisphere”.

The protection of critical infrastructure and the strengthening of national institutions were also deemed as imperative as the region continues to experience economic growth and increased strategic importance. Collectively, the Prime Minister added, the region must always respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

He also welcomed the adoption of the Joint Security Declaration emerging from the conference and reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to working with international partners to confront narco-terrorism.

“Through deeper cooperation and partnership, we can ensure that our hemisphere remains safe, secure, and a Zone of Peace.”

Guyana, he explained, looks forward to joining the coalition established through the conference and remains committed to being a reliable and active partner in advancing the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere.