PM Phillips pledges stronger partnership with Mexico during 215th Independence celebration

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips joined Ambassador of the United Mexican States to Guyana, HE Mauricio Vizcaíno Crespo at a reception on Thursday evening to commemorate the 215th Anniversary of Mexico’s Independence.

He extended warm congratulations to the Government and people of Mexico and expressed Guyana’s continued commitment to expanding its relationship with the country.

During his remarks, the Prime Minister recognised the resilience, sacrifices, and achievements of the Mexican people in shaping a proud and enduring nation. He offered greetings to the President of Mexico, Her Excellency Claudia Sheinbaum, and shared best wishes for the country’s continued progress and prosperity.

He also commended Mexico’s cultural richness and thanked Ambassador Vizcaíno Crespo for curating performances that reflected the vibrancy and diversity of Mexican arts and traditions.

Reflecting on 51 years of diplomatic engagement between Guyana and Mexico, Prime Minister Phillips spoke of longstanding collaboration across bilateral, regional, and multilateral platforms.

He highlighted shared values such as mutual respect, sustainable development, peace, stability, sovereignty, and a commitment to international law.

He noted that both countries are guided by the principles of the United Nations Charter and continue to work together to promote democracy, human rights, fundamental freedoms, and citizen security.

Their cooperation through the Organisation of American States and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States was described as vital to maintaining the region as a zone of peace.

The Prime Minister welcomed the forthcoming CARICOM–Mexico Summit and emphasised Guyana’s priorities in food, energy, and climate security. These areas, he said, are central to the advancement of Guyanese society and to global development efforts.

He also spoke of Guyana’s ongoing transformation, noting that the Government had received a renewed mandate to improve the economy and enhance the well-being of all citizens.

Achieving these goals, he said, depends on strong partnerships, and Mexico’s support through technical cooperation and capacity-building programmes has played a valuable role.

On economic collaboration, Prime Minister Phillips highlighted the launch of the Mexico–Guyana Chamber of Commerce during the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo earlier this year. He described it as a meaningful step towards expanding trade, investment, and commercial opportunities.

Overall, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the relationship between Guyana and Mexico will continue to grow, supported by mutual respect and active cooperation.

Mrs Mignon Bowen-Phillips accompanied her husband to the event.