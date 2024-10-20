PM Phillips urges reflection on Diwali’s core values to achieve a strong, prosperous Guyana

As the Festival of Lights (Diwali) celebrations draw nearer, the Indian Commemoration Trust organised a Diwali (Deepavali) Mela on the lawns of the Monument Gardens on Camp Street in Georgetown.

Scenes from the Diwali Mela hosted by the Indian Commemoration Trust at the Monument Gardens on Saturday Scenes from the Diwali Mela hosted by the Indian Commemoration Trust at the Monument Gardens on Saturday

The event, hosted on Saturday evening, featured an exciting line up of cultural performances including dance and music, art, cuisine and other items on display. It brought together families and the Hindu community to enjoy the festivity in unison.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Retr’d) Mark Phillips joined patrons and the Indian community, on behalf of the government, for the auspicious celebrations. While there, he participated in the lighting of the Diya, after which he delivered remarks touching on the symbolic meaning behind Diwali.

PM Phillips highlighted that the festivity is one that transcends boundaries of religion, serving as a universal message of hope, light and renewal and the eternal triumph of good over evil.

“This timeless message resonates deeply within our Hindu community, as well as across all of Guyana; a nation built on the values of diversity and unity,” he underscored.

He went on to emphasise, that the light of the diya embodies qualities like compassion, understanding and kindness, that encourages everyone to spread positivity and bring people in unison.

According to him, these celebrations are a chance for reflection and renewal, encouraging every individual to embrace love, unity and forgiveness to build a strong and prosperous nation.

“Let the light of the diya inspire us to overcome the challenges we face both as individuals and as a country, he said, adding, “May we live out the principles of Diwali principles such as kindness, generosity, and righteousness so we can continue to nurture peace, understanding, and prosperity in our beautiful country.”

The Indian Commemoration Trust is an organisation involved in promoting the rich Indian culture. As customary, the organises melas for every unique celebration, including Diwali, Phagwah and other festivities. Furthermore, it has been involved in several projects, the most notable being the renovation of the Indian Monument Gardens.

