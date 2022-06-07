PM Phillips warns M&CC to end its laxity and gamesmanship with people’s lives

– calls for immediate steps for better management city’s drainage and other infrastructure

Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (R’td) Mark Phillips is issuing a stern warning for His Worship the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine to bring an immediate end to the nonchalant approach in managing the drainage and other infrastructure of the city, meant to mitigate flooding during the ongoing rain season.

The Prime Minster has expressed disgust with the mismanagement of key drainage pumps across the city after impromptu checks made on Sunday evening revealed continuing neglect and dereliction of duty, resulting in undue suffering by residents.

During these checks, the North Ruimveldt pump which drains areas including Alexander Village and North Ruimveldt was turned off, resulting in flooding from heavy rainfall over a 24- hour period.

Meanwhile, pumps at Church, Cowan and Lamaha Streets, Georgetown and Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara were unattended by operators.

PM Phillips said “these actions by the M&CC demonstrate clear dereliction of duty to the citizens of Georgetown, whom they were elected to serve. I strongly believe that this untold suffering thousands of residents are made to face yet again are as a direct result of the M&CC’s laxity with managing the affairs of the city and the unconscionable, unabated political gamesmanship from the mayor, which needs to end now”.

The Prime Minister lambasted the City Council for their lack of maintenance of Georgetown’s infrastructure, coupled with its continued neglect of the systems which are designed to drain water off the land and cautioned that the PPP/C government will no longer condone such irresponsible and reckless abandonment of duty, since they are counterproductive to the government’s transformative development plan for the nation’s capital.

In recent months, members of the government, diplomatic corps, private sector and citizens were engaged in activities aimed at restoring cleanliness and beautification of the capital city,

PM Phillips wishes to assure citizens of government’s commitment through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development to providing intervention and support for the continued development of the city and the improvement and safeguarding of their lives.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

