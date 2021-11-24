Police/civilian relationship improving in Region Two – Divisional Commander

The relationship between the police and civilians in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) is steadily improving due to the deliberate move by the law enforcement officers to allow residents to become familiar with them.

This was disclosed by the region’s divisional commander, Woman Superintendent Denise Griffith during the Guyana Police Force’s programme ‘Police and You.’

“I find a lot of members of the public, they would call me directly and they would say certain things, and I would cause ranks to go out in certain areas, ranks that I would choose, I cannot send any and every rank there,” the commander stated.

“I have been getting a lot support from the members of the public. I have been getting a lot of cooperation. We had a robbery down Supenaam and actually the members of the public caught the first perpetrator, they called me and said commander we have this guy, they had some information where the second and third went…the police went, circled the area and we were able to get the second and then members of the public caught the third and handed him over to the police.”

The commander said the relationship between the police and civilians is not where she wants it to be, but noted that confidence in the police is growing. She has also been assuring residents that information shared with the police will remain confidential.

Coupled with that, Commander Griffith said there is a 50 per cent decrease in robberies, with a 50 per cent decrease clear – up rate. However, the commander pointed out there is some level of corruption between police and civilians, and urged those responsible to desist from so doing.

“What I have been doing since I got there, I have been speaking from time to time with members of the public and assuring them that they can help us. And I say it at all levels, corruption involves a giver and a taker and if the police demands then you have the right to make a report.

If you are offering the policeman not to be prosecuted, then it is an offer and acceptance. So, if you want us to work together, then members of the public also have to desist in getting the police involved in an act of corruption,” she said.