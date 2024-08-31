“Powering Region Two’s growth: Ramsaroop says President Ali’s Vision 2030 becoming a reality ahead of schedule

The momentum of development in Region Two is accelerating with President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s Vision 2030 continuing to take shape ahead of schedule. As the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce events begin at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, the vibe of economic boom is seen in many sectors. Export Guyana, a division of the Guyana Office for Investment has continued their regional outreaches to guide and promote Brand Guyana products to export standards. This year five (5) local companies, all based in Essequibo were selected to display their products as part of Export Guyana’s promotion of these brands which included Green diamond food’s, Industries Moore, Original juice centre, Ray’s extra quality products and Abbies Flava of Essequibo. These companies will be selling their products over during the expo and the Guyana Office for investment will be engaged with them throughout.

Recently Export Guyana took over forty-five (45) private sector companies to the Barbados 2024 Agro Fest where local products manufactured in Guyana were displayed and Guyanese companies were able to secure deals with Barbadian companies.

This also follows a visit to Region 2, two weeks ago by Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop and a team of investors from the Dominica Republic who visited the Pomeroon to discuss and explore the investment opportunity of converting coconut waste into value added products. This investment continues to progress.

Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop

In executing President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s plans for Region 2 which included a new Stadium, the Guyana Office for Investment was able to sign 3 investment agreements with local investors from essequibo to establish Four new luxury hotels currently being built in the region, which together have a combined value of $2.2B, and will add 147 new rooms complementing the existing 201 hotel rooms and will create over 100 jobs in the region. Among these, the RIF’s, Rooster, and Lakeside hotels are currently under construction, while the Jaigobin Hotel was recently completed; these hotels are situated within a three-minute drive in the heart of the bustling rural town of Anna Regina.

“The Guyana Office for Investment is happy to facilitate these investments that will transform the tourism experience of visitors to the Essequibo Coast. They are a big boost to the tourism and hospitality sector. Several internationally-branded hotels are also under construction in Guyana. They will significantly complement President Ali’s efforts to increase quality accommodation by some 2,000 rooms by 2025,” said Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop.

On the first day of the Essequibi Agro and Trade Expo, staff of the Guyana Office for Investment handed over the Investment Agreement to the proprietor of RIF’s Hotel, Mr. Ariff Khan, who extended his sincere gratitude to the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Office for Investment. He stated, ‘The support and commitment to fostering investments in Guyana are truly commendable, and we are excited to contribute to the growth and development of the tourism sector. We look forward to continuing our partnership and delivering a project that will bring significant benefits to the community and the economy.”

Overall these hotels add to the mesmerising experience of the tri-lakes Capoey, Mainstay and Tapakuma, agro-tourism tours, fishing and bird watching, the annual Lake Mainstay Regatta, and immersive local culture.

As Region Two continues its dynamic transformation under President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s Vision 2030, the commitment to sustainable development and economic growth is clearer than ever. The strategic investments, such as those in the hospitality sector, not only enhance the tourism landscape but also create vital opportunities for local communities, driving job creation and fostering long-term prosperity. With each project and partnership, the foundation of a more vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous Essequibo Coast is being solidified, making President Ali’s vision not just a promise but a lived reality for the people of Region Two. The momentum of progress is unstoppable, and the Guyana Office for Investment remains at the forefront, guiding and nurturing the path to a future where Essequibo stands as a beacon of growth, opportunity, and innovation within Guyana.

Handing over to RIFF’s Hotel Lakeside hotel groundbreaking Model of Lakeside International Hotel

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

