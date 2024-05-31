PPP/C gov’t committed to improving lives – PPP General Secretary

Over the past four years, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government has made significant strides in enhancing the livelihoods of citizens through focused investments in infrastructure, health, education, housing, and other essential social sectors.

This was emphasised by PPP General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday, amidst efforts by some to undermine the government’s transformative policies and programmes.

From 2020 to the present, an impressive $200 billion—one-third of the total oil and gas earnings in the National Budget—has been allocated to housing infrastructure development. This initiative aims to ensure homeownership for every Guyanese.

“We are working to fulfill our promise of 50,000 households. By the end of this year, 48,000 people will have received a plot of land that they did not have in 2020 when we took office. We are working for those 48,000 people,” Dr. Jagdeo stated at a press conference.

Dr. Jagdeo also highlighted the government’s commitment to modernizing the healthcare sector, which had lacked comprehensive plans under the previous administration. The current government is set to construct 12 state-of-the-art hospitals across various regions, including Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, Eight, and Nine. The Linden Regional Hospital is also slated for significant improvements. At least eight of these hospitals are expected to be completed by next year.

Additionally, the government is investing in the training and upscaling of its healthcare workforce, with thousands of individuals currently enrolled in the Ministry of Health’s Professional Hybrid Nursing Programme.

“These 12 hospitals will bring modern facilities to the people right across Guyana; every Guyanese will benefit from that,” Dr. Jagdeo underscored.

In May 2022, the government signed a $52 billion (US$260 million) contract with China Railway and Construction Corporation Limited to build a new four-lane bridge across the Demerara River. This modern bridge will significantly reduce traffic congestion for thousands of commuters and businesses that rely on the current floating bridge daily. The new infrastructure will enhance connectivity to the East Bank Demerara, the Diamond to Ogle highway, and the West Bank Demerara (WBD), where the new Schoonard to Crane highway is under construction, promising substantial economic benefits.

Employment has also seen a boost, with around 60,000 individuals now gainfully employed and earning an income. The government had initially pledged to create 50,000 employment opportunities by 2025. Dr. Jagdeo emphasized that such progress could not have been achieved under the previous administration, which lacked visionary plans for the country’s advancement.

“We’re not losing track of the people that we made promises to. And we’re never going to lose track of those who we pledged to work hard to improve their lives…we need to make sure that we keep working for the people who matter most. Every one of these programs requires technical work, feasibility studies, design, contract awards, oversight, and raising funds. The opposition has no capability of doing that,” he pointed out.

Among the various initiatives, the government has also spent billions to increase pension benefits, the Because We Care cash grant and public assistance. Other transformative projects include the Gas-to-Energy project, the four-lane highways connecting Diamond to Ogle and Schoonard to Crane on the West Bank Demerara.

Amerindian development remains a high priority for the government, with substantial funding provided under the Carbon Credit Programme and the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF).

These efforts reflect the PPP/C government’s unwavering commitment to improving the lives of all Guyanese since assuming office in 2020.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

