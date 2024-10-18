PPP/C gov’t will not condone corruption – Dr Jagdeo reiterates

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has once again signalled the government’s zero-tolerance policy for corrupt practices by any public officials, regardless of their affiliation.

During his weekly press engagement, the GS made it clear that any illegalities or corrupt activities will face the full brunt of the law, as the government moves to ensure greater transparency and accountability.

“If you believe that you have a special relationship with the government and that we will, pursuant to that relationship, cover up your misdeeds, you have it wrong,” the GS asserted.

This declaration comes in light of the recent allegations of financial impropriety levelled against Deputy Commissioner (ag) Calvin Brutus.

An investigation was led by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) into financial irregularities by the Administrative Office which was previously headed by Brutus.

“We support the police force. We support the leadership of the Police Force. We support them to do their work, but they must comply with the laws of this country. The PPP will not tolerate corruption in the police force or anywhere else. When we find corruption in the police force or anywhere else, there will be no attempt to cover it up,” he asserted.

Dr Jagdeo further stated, “When this matter surfaced, the opposition was saying that this particular individual was linked to the government of Guyana, and they did not trust that the government would be an impartial investigation.”

He once again refuted the opposition’s assertion that the government would attempt to impede the progress of the investigation.

The GS noted that the Alliance for Change (AFC) and the People’s National Congress (PNC) even called for an external probe into the matter because they believed that there would be an attempt to sweep the issue under the rug.

However, the government’s position from the inception is that this investigation would be professional and impartial with no interference from the executive to influence it in any way.

Dr Jagdeo explained that a recommendation to lay multiple charges against the senior police official is now awaiting the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“I see the particular individual now filing a constitutional motion claiming that somehow the executive… is influencing the investigation to lay charges against him. We have no interest whatsoever in that,” he remarked.

Dr Jagdeo highlighted the irony in this, against the backdrop of the opposition’s claim that the government will attempt to conceal any misdeeds uncovered in the probe.

For Dr Jagdeo, the government’s position is clear and simple: “If you did illegal things, you will face the consequences.”

He said that the government will respond to this constitutional motion in court, and fully intends to lay bare their findings concerning the procurement activities of the Administrative Office under Brutus.

