PPP/C has a consistent record of delivering to the people – Min. Persaud

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government has a legacy of consistently delivering equitable development to every Guyanese citizen, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud declared at a rally at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, on Saturday evening.

The Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud, addressing the thousands at the Lusignan public meeting.

“Our country has achieved unparalleled development…I have seen the track record that has touched the lives of children, men and women across this country from the coastland to the hinterland,” the minister said.

She emphasised that the PPP/C’s people-centred policies have impacted the lives of all Guyanese in healthcare, education, social services, infrastructure and agriculture.

Dr Persaud further implored all Guyanese to exercise their democratic right to vote, stressing the importance of their voice and their choice in the September 1 elections.

She commended the gathering for consistently supporting the PPP/C over the years, assuring them of continued transformation under the PPP/C.

“You have the right to exercise your right to vote. It is your choice,” she stated. “We are just hours away from a defining moment in history when we will ensure that we sweep the polls and achieve a landslide victory for the People’s Progressive Party Civic.”

Large gathering of PPP/C supporters at the Lusigna public meeting.

Minister Persaud said that every single Guyanese citizen will continue to benefit from the PPP/C’s bold developmental programme.

Every child, she said, has access to free education from nursery to tertiary.

She mentioned that her ministry, through the Women’s Investment and Innovation Network (WIIN) training programme, has trained thousands of women countrywide in various skill programmes at no cost, empowering their lives.

In healthcare, Minister Persaud said that Guyanese now have access to healthcare vouchers and spectacles.

She noted that people are also being trained to complement the health infrastructure across the country, ensuring quality healthcare is being delivered to every individual.