PPP/C is only party with proven track record – Jacobs 

People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Candidate and City Councillor Steven Jacobs declared that the PPP/C is the only political party that has a proven track record.

While speaking at a public meeting on William Street in Kitty, Georgetown, on Tuesday evening, Jacobs called for “Five more years of progress and prosperity…We stand for oneness and unity.”

PPP/C Candidate and City Councillor, Steven Jacobs, speaking at a public meeting on William Street in Kitty, Georgetown

Jacobs added, “Kitty, we are creating history tonight. Kitty is embracing the People’s Progressive Party Civic. This party brings a bottom-up approach. We don’t sit in our offices; we are always on the ground.”

Jacobs cited the incredible work that the PPP/C government has done to empower the nation’s youth.

Youth from North Kitty have been upskilled and are now certified in various skill sets to earn an income, he said, pointing out that it’s a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a walkabout in the community earlier this year.

Jacobs also spoke about the lack of development in Subryanville between 2015 and 2020, and cautioned the residents there against falling for empty promises or ‘sweet talks’ by other political parties.

A section of the gathering at a public meeting on William Street in Kitty, Georgetown

“When they bring these promises, can they deliver? Do they have the necessary skills and experience?” he questioned, adding, “The answer is no. We must vote for a party that has a proven track record.”

Pointing to some of the cash grants Guyanese are benefitting from, Jacobs said every newborn Guyanese is receiving $100,000. Every school-aged child is also benefiting from the Because We Care cash grant valued at $55,000.

“We will continue to give. We are setting up for the future and sustainability. Say no to the riggers and incompetence. There is one person who can take this country forward, and that is Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.”

Another city councillor, Rudolph Dayal, also cautioned persons not to be complacent with their ballot at the upcoming polls, urging them to vote solidly for the PPP/C.

“Our most vulnerable people in society lost their water subsidies. We saw the APNU+AFC did that in 2015…Sugar workers were put on the breadline. We cannot allow ourselves to go back to that,” he stated emphatically, to a loud round of approving applause.