PPP/C unveils five-year plan to strengthen Guyana’s global position

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) manifesto includes plans to improve Guyana’s global standing and international relations.

The PPP/C Government’s vision includes forging new and complementary relationships with friendly countries that share Guyana’s values, while simultaneously deepening existing ties with traditional bilateral partners. This approach will enhance cooperation, expand trade and promote mutual development.

As part of its diplomatic strategy, the PPP/C in government plans to establish new diplomatic missions and consular offices across Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

These missions will mainly aim to promote investment and trade, making Guyana a location for global partnerships.

To further support Guyanese businesses, the government will identify and pursue opportunities for trade in international markets.

It will also provide intelligence on market conditions and access requirements, enabling local exporters to navigate foreign markets efficiently.

The manifesto reaffirmed the PPP/C’s commitment to lobbying for the removal of non-tariff barriers to trade and to implementing Guyana’s obligations under the various extant bilateral, regional, and multilateral agreements.

The party also pledges to continue providing strong leadership in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on issues directly impacting Guyana.

Recognising the demand of Guyana’s rapidly expanding economy, the PPP/C government will develop a migration policy that safeguards the rights and interests of Guyanese workers, investors, and nationals.

The manifesto allows for the recruitment of foreign workers where necessary to ensure the country’s rapid economic growth is not hindered.

Engaging the diaspora

The PPP/C manifesto acknowledged the vast potential of the Guyanese diaspora to contribute to Guyana’s transformation.

Head of the Diaspora Unit, Rosalinda Rasul

Through targeted and sustained engagements, the government will ensure that the members of the diaspora remain informed of national developments and priorities.

It will encourage investments, foster collaborations, and create pathways for the diaspora to participate in key sectors, including oil and gas.

Additionally, diaspora outreaches will continue to unlock expertise, capital, and innovation, strengthening the connection between overseas Guyanese and their homeland.

These efforts aim to empower members of the diaspora to maintain a strong connection with Guyana and serve as ambassadors.