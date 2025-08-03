PPP/C’s track record of development evident in Region 10 – Dr Harris

-party transforming the health sector, residents’ lives

People’s Progressive Party Civic Candidate Dr Gregory Harris has reaffirmed his party’s commitment to inclusive development, delivering a passionate endorsement of the government’s performance in health care, youth employment, infrastructure, and leadership.

“This election is about track record, and the PPP/C has a proven track record,” he stated, adding that, “this election is about performance, and [the] President and his government have performed excellently.”

He made these remarks during a rally on Sunday afternoon.

The mammoth crowd at the PPP/C’s Linden public rally on Sunday afternoon

Highlighting major advancements in healthcare access across the region, Dr Harris cited several transformative initiatives under the current government.

He said the installation of telemedicine facilities in underserved riverine communities stands out among them.

“Our friends from the riverine areas were denied access to secondary healthcare, but this government, the PPP government, bridged that gap by implementing 10 telemedicine sites,” he said.

PPP/C Candidate, Dr Gregory Harris

He also recalled the past struggles of Blueberry Hill residents who had to travel long distances to seek basic care.

“There was a time when the residents of Blueberry Hill had to go to Christianburg or Wismar Health Centre to seek care. But this government, this progressive government, delivered a brand-new health centre for the residents of Blueberry Hill,” he said.

The PPP/C candidate underscored the upgrades to diagnostic services at the Linden Hospital Complex.

“There was a time when we had to wait about 20, some 10, even more days to get an X-ray. But now this government… implemented a brand-new digital X-ray,” he stated.

Addressing claims made about the closure of the nursing school in the region, Dr Harris set the record straight.

“In five years, they [the previous administration] would have trained 54 persons. In five years, we would have trained 371. That is the difference,” he said to loud applause.

Another section of those attending the PPP/C rally on Sunday

He further contrasted the government’s efforts in emergency services delivery with the previous government.

“Seven ambulances in five years, as compared to the PNC — one ambulance in five years. That is the difference,” he said.

Dr Harris was adamant in calling on residents of Region 10 to support the government.

“Comrades and friends, there is more to be done, but it can only be done if we stay the course with the PPP/C… Come September 4th, let us deliver Region 10 to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic”, he exclaimed.