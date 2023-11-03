Preparatory works at Cummings Lodge 1767 Development to be completed by Nov. 30

Preparatory works at the Cummings Lodge 1767 Development which includes land preparation, pipe network, and road works are expected to be completed by November 30.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal made the announcement Friday when he inspected the progression of works in the prospective housing scheme.

Minister Croal inspecting the various works at Cummings Lodge 1767 Development

He explained that three of the contractors are behind schedule to complete the land clearance and other supporting works.

As this unfolds, the minister issued a cautionary reminder, urging them to ensure the ongoing works are promptly finished.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal interacting with the contractors and engineers

When completed, this will pave the way for some 800 allottees to participate in the land identification exercise at the 1767 area.

“What we intend to do is to have all the land clearance by the end of this month and to place all the palls. And by the middle of December, latest, for everyone to start accessing and to be shown where their lands are,” the housing and water minister disclosed.

Ongoing works on the water treatment plant at Cummings Lodge

The Cummings Lodge Housing Development starts from Sophia, Greater Georgetown, and ends in the vicinity of Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Some $1.4 billion is being invested to develop the area, which includes a commercial and medical zone.

Meanwhile, work has already begun on the construction of the water treatment facility to further improve the community.

“There was an initial challenge to access this part of Cummings Lodge. That would have been before the dry weather stepped in. There is no reason for a delay. That is why we pushed for the Aubrey Barker access, so they don’t have to drive through Sophia…and then, drive all these distances because you are coming from the East Bank of Demerara,” Minister Croal explained.

A section of the 1767 area at Cumings Lodge Housing Development

