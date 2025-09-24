Pres Ali, Sec Rubio reaffirm strong US-Guyana relationship

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York on Wednesday.

The two leaders highlighted ongoing cooperation in security, economic development, and regional stability. Over the last few years, the US military has been closely collaborating with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on issues such as transnational crime and drug trafficking.

Congratulating President Ali on his reelection, Secretary Rubio underscored the importance of further deepening the work already happening in order to achieve shared goals for the region.

The two sides met today on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, New York

Rubio also commended Guyana’s active support for Haiti, including its endorsement of the UN Support Office for Haiti and the establishment of a new multinational Gang Suppression Force. He further pledged US support for Guyana’s territorial integrity and announced plans to bolster collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force in counternarcotics and wider security operations.

President Ali also received an update on the ongoing bilateral trade talks between the two countries.

Today’s meeting builds on the momentum of Secretary Rubio’s state visit to Georgetown earlier this year, where he and President Ali signed a series of agreements aimed at expanding US–Guyana cooperation.

The visit saw discussions on energy development, trade, and investment opportunities as Guyana continues to emerge as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Western Hemisphere, driven largely by its burgeoning oil and gas sector.