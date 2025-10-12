President Ali admonishes East Bank Public Road contractors

– orders immediate action to fix traffic chaos

Following days of severe traffic congestion that have left commuters frustrated, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali upbraided the contractors and consultants executing the vital rehabilitation and expansion of the East Bank Public Road.

On Sunday afternoon, the head of state held a meeting with important groups, including the Ministry of Public Works, the Guyana Police Force, the Coast Guard, the contractor China Road & Bridge Corporation, and the consultant Sheladia Associates Inc., to discuss the project’s poor management and the difficulties faced by commuters.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking during the high-level meeting

During that meeting, President Ali expressed fraustration with the pace of work, stating, “It is clear to me that enough effort is not placed in the contract management and the workflow plan; and as a result, “you are causing tremendous hardship on the people who are using this road.”

The contracted companies were informed that the head of state would no longer tolerate poor project management and announced new measures to improve traffic.

President Ali directed that a daily work plan be discussed with the traffic control team and that all areas opened overnight must be ready for use the next day.

President Ali convened a high-level meeting to address the traffic woes on the East Bank Public Road

The president asked Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken to establish a permanent presence along the corridor, utilising a containerised control system and drone monitoring to manage traffic and identify violations.

“All the trucks that are breaking the rules, all the trucks that are breaking the laws, forming three lanes and four lanes, you have to charge the drivers,” he warned.

President Ali ordered to move the control room closer to the construction site and implement 24-hour drone surveillance to monitor traffic and catch lawbreakers.

Apart from implementing technology, he instructed that a new work plan be developed immediately, showing how additional machinery and manpower will be deployed to speed up the project.

“I was there at one in the morning, two-thirty in the morning, and hardly anyone was working. For this project to be completed and for less disruption to the commuters, you have to put the people in during the night, increase your machinery, and increase your workforce. I said this more than once,” he said.

The head of state warned that penalties will be imposed on everyone, including contractors, consultants, and site engineers, who do not fulfil their responsibilities.

In addition to the new management system, the president announced the creation of an early warning system to detect and respond quickly to congestion using drone technology.

“There must be coordination, teamwork, and precision in getting this work done,” he emphasised.

To ensure uninterrupted access to the airport during the ongoing works, President Ali directed the Coast Guard and the marine unit of the police to stand ready to transport passengers by boat in case of emergencies.

“The boats will be in place. We have the boats, so we can help people get to the airport. During this phase of construction, that is why I’ve asked the Coast Guard, Colonel Howell, the Commissioner, the marine section of the police, all to be involved,” he said.

President Ali stated that this would be his final warning to all parties concerned.

The president’s strong position arises as the government aims to complete road expansion projects efficiently while reducing inconvenience for travellers. This is part of a larger infrastructure effort led by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration since 2020.