President Ali announces bold measures 

Since returning to office in 2020, the PPP/C Government has been actively working to improve the livelihoods of citizens by implementing a range of cost-of-living measures.

During a special sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced several new initiatives aimed at enhancing the lives of Guyanese across the social, education, energy, and health sectors.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali presenting in parliament on Thursday

Social Measures

One-off Cash Grant: Immediately, every household will receive a $200,000 one-off cash grant to help families meet their basic daily needs and ease financial strain. This initiative is expected to inject $60 billion in disposable income into the economy.

Minimum Monthly Wage: To ensure equitable treatment, no public servant will earn less than $100,000 per month. This adjustment will increase their disposable income by more than $1 billion.

Income Tax Deduction: The government will introduce a new income tax deduction that allow parents to claim an additional $10,000 per month for each child.

One-off Injection into NIS: To address the issue of individuals unable to access their National Insurance Scheme (NIS) benefits, the government has allocated $10 billion as a one-off injection into the NIS.

The head of state noted that these robust measures are being implemented to help citizens overcome past challenges of inadequacy.

“It embodies the dreams of generations of Guyanese who have long envisioned a nation where progress is a live reality. This vision pays tribute to past struggles, foundation for a future where every citizen contrives amidst the challenge of a rapidly changing world,” President Ali stated.

Education

Free University Education: Next year, students will not be required to pay any tuition fees. This initiative is expected to benefit over 11,000 students, resulting in more than $8 billion in university fees being written off.

“This House should understand the importance of education and the transformative nature of education, and we must send that signal loudly in every corner of this country,” the head of state stressed.

The move means that the PPP/C has delivered on a promise which was outlined in its manifesto to provide free university education for all by 2025.

Energy

Reduction in Electricity Costs: The government will reduce electricity costs by 50 per cent for every consumer. This initiative, backed by a US $250 million investment, aims to alleviate financial pressure on citizens while putting over $50 billion back into the pockets of the Guyanese people.

Health

Universal Healthcare Voucher: A $10,000 universal healthcare voucher will be introduced next year for each person. This voucher will help finance the cost of basic tests to establish baseline health data. Approximately 500,000 people will benefit, constituting an investment of $5 billion in the health and well-being of the population.

“We are focusing heavily on primary health care to ensure early detection, early care, public health education and preventative care. This is part of the public health system to promote a healthier population,” the leader asserted.

