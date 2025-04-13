President Ali announces plans to expand UG Tain Campus to boost education in Berbice

As part of the government’s aggressive education drive, it will be investing in the University of Guyana (UG) Tain Campus in Region Six to expand academic offerings.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Sunday that the investments will allow the campus to provide programmes in medical sciences, pharmacy, dentistry, engineering, law and oil and gas.

Addressing hundreds of residents at a community meeting on the campus’ tarmac, the head of state said,

“If we have to put in the labs, [then] we will put in the labs. We are going to make the investments to ensure it happens and every child in this region can aspire to be the best they want to be.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a large gathering during a community meeting

He stated that Port Mourant will become the technical training hub of Guyana and the Caribbean, and a significant part of this transformation involves developing the Tain Campus.

Alongside UG, President Ali noted that nursing schools and a hospitality and tourism training institute are being established in the region to support growing industries.

He noted that the ultimate goal is to make sure every child in the region can aspire to and access high-quality education.

As he touched on education opportunities, the head of state encouraged youths to join the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service, or the Guyana Defence Force.

A resident highlights her concerns during the meeting

He urged the youth in the midst not to take current opportunities for granted. The president is on a two-day outreach to the East Berbice-Corentyne region, where he is actively engaging and listening to residents’ concerns.

