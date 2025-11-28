President Ali charges RDC leaders to deliver people-centred governance

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to robust, people-centred regional governance as he administered the oath of office to new Regional Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons from across Guyana’s 10 administrative regions.

Speaking at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), the head of state reminded the officials that the simple act of repeating the oath is not a formality but a binding covenant with their constituents, the state, and their own conscience.

“This ceremony is a reaffirmation of the democratic covenant between the elected and the electorate. Leadership is not an entitlement; it is a trust,” he emphasised.

President Irfaan Ali delivering remarks at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

President Ali noted that Section 75 of the Local Democratic Organs Act clearly requires all regional chairpersons and vice chairpersons to take the prescribed oath before assuming office, underscoring that while RDCs are autonomous elected bodies, they remain an integral part of a unified Republic under constitutional order.

Highlighting Guyana’s vast geography, cultural diversity and rapid transformation, the President said that effective governance cannot rest in a single centre; it must be decentralised, responsive and empowered at the regional level.

“RDCs bring government directly to the people,” he stated, outlining their critical responsibilities in health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, recreation and community development.

“Your mandate reflects the unique needs and character of each region.”

The head of state reminded leaders that the competitive September RDC elections are now behind them, and the time has come for unified service.

“The competition has ended. Cooperation must now prevail,” he urged, stating that, “The people have given you a mandate to build, not to divide… to deliver, not to stall progress.”

President Ali stressed that citizens are eager to see faster action and visible improvements in their daily lives. He identified two expectations that must guide RDCs: responsiveness and delivery.

“Our citizens are weary of long waits and slow responses. They want better roads, more streetlights, upgraded recreational facilities, improved water and sanitation, safer neighbourhoods, better garbage collection, and stronger enforcement on our roadways,” President Ali said.

He explained that these are not abstract goals but “daily necessities”, and he expects RDCs to intervene early, innovate, and maintain constant engagement with communities.

“The RDC must not be the last door to open,” he warned, emphasising the need for leaders to walk the communities, listen, act and communicate, especially when resources are limited.

The President announced that, in the coming days, the Government will roll out new initiatives to empower workers at all levels, RDC officials, NDC leaders, CSOs, and other community-based workers.

“We are committed to improving not only your conditions of work but also your pay for work,” he said, noting that details will soon be made public.

List of Newly Elected Regional Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons (2025)

Region 1 (Barima-Waini)

Chairperson: Brentnol Ashley

Vice Chairperson: Paul Pierre

Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam)

Chairperson: Devin Mohan

Vice Chairperson: Humace Oodit

Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara)

Chairperson: Sheik Mohamed Ishan Ayube

Vice Chairperson: Anjanie Narine

Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica)

Chairperson: Clemsford Belgrave

Vice Chairperson: Deoraj Nauth

Region 5 (Mahaica-Berbice)

Chairperson: Ricardo Dwain Phillips

Vice Chairperson: Kleon Lindey

Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne)

Chairperson: Junior Basant

Vice Chairperson: Sahid/Waheed Khan

Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni)

Chairperson: June Shondelle J. Shurland-Gittens

Vice Chairperson: Alden Christopher Marslowe

Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni)

Chairperson: Tarcellia John

Vice Chairperson: Samantha Edwards-John

Region 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo)

Chairperson: Vania Albert

Vice Chairperson: Daniel Aguilar

Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice)

Chairperson: Not yet appointed (tie outcome)

Vice Chairperson: Not yet appointed