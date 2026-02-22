President Ali commissions $468M Five Miles Water Treatment Plant, benefitting 6000 residents

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali commissioned the $468 million Five Miles Water Treatment Plant on Saturday, describing the facility as a critical investment to meet Bartica’s rapid growth and future water demand.

“In every aspect of development, we try, as far as possible, to ensure at least the medium-term demand is satisfied with that investment,” the president said at the commissioning ceremony. “We cannot sit and wait. We have to plan continuously ahead of time.”

The plant, constructed at Five Miles along the Bartica/Potaro Road, is designed to serve approximately 6,000 residents from Four to Seven Miles. It is the first water treatment plant to utilise surface water, sourced from a nearby stream.

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali on Saturday commissioned the $468 million Five Miles Water Treatment Plant in Bartica, Region Seven

President Ali emphasised that all new water treatment facilities are being built to accommodate a seamless expansion in the event that demand increases.

“All the new plants are built in a modular way. That is, we can add capacity very easily without dismantling the existing infrastructure,” he explained, noting that Bartica is poised for significant expansion in housing, healthcare, aviation and commercial activity over the next five years.

The Five Miles facility forms part of the Government’s $40 billion Coastal Water Treatment Infrastructure Programme (CWTIP), which aims to increase treated water coverage to 90 per cent by 2026. The programme is being implemented by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

A water storage tank at the Five Miles Water Treatment Plant

Under Phase One of the programme, seven large water treatment plants and fifteen small treatment plants were completed, twelve existing facilities were upgraded, and 200 kilometres of transmission mains were installed across Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Seven to improve water quality, continuity and overall service delivery.

Phase Two is already in progress, with seven additional treatment plants under construction in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Seven, including facilities at Maria’s Delight, Wakenaam, Leguan, Hope, Bath, Adventure and Five Miles, Bartica.

The Five Miles plant was constructed by Toshiba Water Solutions Inc at a cost of $468 million. Supporting infrastructure, including the water catchment system, pumping station and transmission pipeline, was completed at a cost of $68 million. A reinforced concrete access road to the catchment and pumping station will also be built at a cost of $71 million to strengthen operational access.

The project is being financed through the Government of Guyana’s Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) to support expanding housing developments by the Ministry of Housing at Five and Seven Miles, as well as to enhance service to existing residents at Four Miles.

Unveiling of the plaque for the Five Miles Water Treatment Plant

“Clean water is not a luxury. It is life. It is health in every glass. It is dignity in every household,” he said. “Not with promises, but with pipes in the ground and water in the taps.”

He noted that Region Seven has benefited from billions of dollars in investments between 2020 and 2025, including housing infrastructure, road rehabilitation, renewable energy projects and the construction of a new $7.5 billion regional hospital in Bartica.

Importantly, he highlighted that the government has expanded and upgraded water services without increasing tariffs. Upon returning to office, the administration reduced water rates by five per cent across all categories and restored subsidies for senior citizens and pensioners.

Looking ahead to 2026–2030, President Ali said the water sector strategy will expand to address wastewater management and modern sewage systems, beginning with Georgetown and integrating planning with new housing developments nationwide.