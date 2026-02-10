President Ali conferred with Government of Roraima’s highest award

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has received the Order of Merit Fort Sao Joaquim, the highest of honours of the Brazilian State of Roraima

The Government of Roraima has conferred its highest accolade – the Order of Merit Fort Sao Joaquim – upon His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali for his strong leadership in strengthening economic ties between Guyana and the northern Brazilian state.

President Ali received the award in Boa Vista, Roraima’s capital, from Governor Antonio Denarium on February 9. This honour has been given to only 20 people for their important contributions to Brazil.

According to a statement on the president’s official social media page, the Guyanese leader affirmed his government’s commitment to continue strengthening bilateral relations, particularly through the northern state of Roraima, which borders Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

“This relationship has been growing from stregth to strength…we are now looking to remove all the bureaucracies, all the bottle necks to create a seamless relationship, expand trade and continue the wonderful relationship,” President Ali expressed in a video posted by the Governor.

Also attending the ceremony were Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud and several members of the business community.

Over the past five years, President Ali has led high-level bilateral discussions with Brazil. In 2024, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visited Georgetown, where discussions focused on regional integration, infrastructure, and energy were advanced.

Roraima has also been considered Guyana’s largest trading partner, thanks to investments made by the government over the last few years.