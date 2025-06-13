President Ali critiques Opposition, highlights PPP/C development track record

-Emphasises need for vision and coherent policies

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has offered a pointed critique of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance for Change (AFC), describing the coalition as lacking a coherent policy agenda and democratic ethos, and asserting that it remains focused on gaining power without presenting a clear vision for Guyana’s future.

The head of state’s remarks came during an interaction with reporters on Wednesday, following a spate of high-profile endorsements from former APNU+AFC members.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engages media operatives on the sidelines of the Orinduik Marine Services launch

When asked about these developments, President Ali said the endorsements reflected a growing recognition of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)’s performance over the past five years.

The PPP/C has demonstrated results across the country, and it is natural that people will compare this with the previous APNU+AFC administration’s tenure and are making informed decisions to support a more progressive path forward.

He noted that individuals crossing over are doing so not out of expediency, but out of conviction and shared commitment to national development.

“These are people who want to be part of a better Guyana, and we welcome that,” the president stated.

The head of state said that no one should fault a person for aligning themselves with a vision that prioritises the national interest and long-term progress.

Among those who have recently declared their support for President Ali are former APNU+AFC Vice President Syndey Allicock, Member of Parliament Geeta Chandan-Edmond, Region Four Chairman and Vice Chairman Daniel Seeram and Samuel Sandy; Dr Richard Van-West Charles, and former parliamentarian James Bond.

Additional endorsements have come from Region Seven Chairman for the Alliance for Change (AFC)’s David Daniels, and Region Five Councillor Ismail Muhammad-Al-Cush.

Reflecting on the 2020 General and Regional elections, President Ali took aim at the then APNU+AFC administration, accusing them of attempts to undermine the democratic process. He claimed that efforts to disenfranchise voters during that period left a lasting impact on public trust.

President Ali said the actions of APNU+AFC left a stain on our democratic history and the country cannot afford a return to that kind of politics.

He further noted that the Opposition has yet to present a clear or unified plan for Guyana’s development and remains preoccupied with political power rather than governance.

On the other hand, the president says the PPP/C has demonstrated what focused and people-centred leadership can achieve, noting that the policies of his administration are rooted in sustainable growth and inclusivity.

As the 2025 General and Regional Elections approach, President Ali expressed confidence in the PPP/C momentum and appeal, while reiterating the need for stable leadership to secure Guyana’s future.

“I see the PPP not just as a political party, but as a national movement with clear policies aimed at improving the lives of all Guyanese,” he said.