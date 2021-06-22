President Ali discusses IsDB intervention, support in the wake of countrywide floods

His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali moments ago met virtually with the President of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Bandar Hajjar and his team to discuss intervention measures and the Bank’s support in the wake of the recent floods across Guyana.

The Head of State raised the need for aids to farmers to restore their productive capacity, support for drainage and irrigation initiatives and further strengthening of the national drainage system.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Discussions also centred on assistance for the affected hinterland and riverine communities. These areas, the President explained, depend predominantly on the mining and forestry sectors.

Other critical interventions identified were the restoration of river dams, hinterland roads and bridges, many of which were destroyed and remain submerged.

The President of the Islamic Development Bank assured that no effort would be spared to support Guyana’s rebuilding efforts and enable more resilient infrastructure.

Dr Hajjar added that a technical team will be in contact with Guyanese officials to develop the response mechanism and to mobilise resources needed under these very “urgent circumstances”.

The Head of State said that a technical team from Guyana would mobilise and gather all the necessary information to accelerate the implementation of the interventions raised.

He also thanked The Islamic Development Bank for its commitment to working with the Government and the people of Guyana and for its overall support.