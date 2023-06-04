President Ali dispatches letter of support, condolences to Indian President following tragic Odisha train crash

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India following the devastating train crash that occurred in the State of Odisha.

In a letter to the President of the Republic of India, Her Excellency Smt Droupadi Murmu, and Dr Ali said that his thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragedy.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, I extend my sincere condolences to you and the people of India, and especially to all those affected by this devastating incident. Please convey my sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts and prayers go out to all those injured, wishing them a swift recovery,” the letter reads.

The president added that in times of such tragedy, it is important for the global community to unite and offer support to each other.

“I want to assure you that Guyana stands in solidarity with India during this difficult time. Please be assured also of my highest esteem and consideration,” he added.

Approximately 275 people were killed, and over 1, 000 injured in a tragic crash involving three trains in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on Friday evening.

The catastrophic collision happened when the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express derailed, colliding with a freight train on the adjacent track. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, which was coming from the opposite direction on the third track, crashed into the two derailed coaches. According to railway officials, over 3,400 passengers were travelling in the two trains.

