President Ali encourages youth to embrace modern farming practices

─ astonished by CV Farm’s operations

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said he is amazed at the innovative use of hydroponics technology at the CV Farm at Kuffy Koker Dam, Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

The Guyanese leader made an unscheduled visit to the farm on Friday where he commended its owner for pioneering a remarkable project and for cultivating a large number of high-value herbs and vegetables.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday visited the CV Farm at Friendship Village, East Bank Demerara

He believes the fully automated farm demonstrates Guyana’s potential for advanced agricultural practices, particularly in areas where technology can help revolutionise food production.

“We will further support This. This is exactly what we wanted,” President Ali said.

President Ali highlighted the strides his administration has made in the last four years to boost productivity and diversify crops.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday visited the CV Farm at Friendship Village, East Bank Demerara

He said his government is ready to make all the necessary resources available to strengthen Guyana’s agricultural sector and position the sector as a critical driver for national growth.

Meanwhile, recognising the growing importance of agricultural innovation, the president acknowledged the potential for critical collaboration with experienced agriculturists who can train young people to adopt modern techniques.

Agricultural yield at the CV Farm at Friendship Village, East Bank Demerara

Persons can take advantage of the training sessions that are available through the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

The government continues to promote the use of state-of-the-art technology to modernise the regional agricultural system, boost food production and ensure food security.

The aim is to lower the high cost of food imports locally and in the Caribbean.

Agricultural yield at the CV Farm at Friendship Village, East Bank Demerara

Some of the benefits of hydroponics farming include a soil-free controlled environment, year-round cultivation, optimised nutrient delivery, space efficiency, reduce pest and disease infestations, faster harvests cycles and water conservation.

In March 2024, the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) received a first-of-its-kind greenhouse, which houses hydroponics and aquaculture facilities from Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

The conservatory will help impart knowledge of climate-resilient agriculture production, a sustainable safeguard for food security while also creating jobs.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

