President Ali extends invitation to ‘Black Panther’ actress Letitia Wright

– congratulates the Guyana-born on her success

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has written Guyana-born British actress, Letitia Michelle Wright congratulating her on the resounding success of the ‘Black Panther’ and its sequel ‘Wakanda Forever’.

President Ali, in a letter dated November 15, 2022, said he was moved by an interview in which Wright mentioned the country of her birth and how much she wanted to make the people of Guyana proud.

President of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“I thank you for the recognition which you have brought our country and the immense feelings of pride which your superb onscreen performances have evoked. As President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, I would like to extend an invitation to you to visit Guyana,” the letter stated.

The Head of state expressed that the government would be honoured to host Wright and will be more than delighted to welcome her home.

Wright was born in Georgetown, Guyana and moved with her family to London at the age of seven. The 29-year-old actress began her career with guest roles in the television series, Top Boy, Coming Up, Chasing Shadows, Humans, Doctor Who and Black Mirror.

Wright rose to fame after her performance in the Marvel Studio’s Black Panther movie in 2018 as ‘Shuri’, the on-screen sister of ‘Tchalla’ the character played by now deceased Chadwick Boseman, and now the newly released Wakanda Forever sequel.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

