President Ali featured among influential Muslim leaders in the Muslim500 2026

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been featured in the 2026 edition of The Muslim 500: The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims, under the category of Political Caribbean Leaders.

The annual publication, produced by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre based in Amman, Jordan, highlights individuals who have made significant contributions and exerted meaningful influence within the global Muslim community.

It spans across several fields, including politics, scholarship, philanthropy, social development, science, and culture.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali (centre, front row) takes part in the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) ground on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown

President Ali appears on page 157 of this year’s edition. The publication notes the following:

Now in its 16th year, The Muslim 500 assesses the impact of leaders who shape the socio-economic, cultural, and political lives of Muslims worldwide.

With more than 2.1 billion Muslims across the globe – over a quarter of the world’s population – the publication focuses on those whose influence extends beyond borders, whether through governance, scholarship, or humanitarian work.

President Dr Irfaan Ali delivers the feature address at the Ramadan Village 2025

This year’s edition also honours the collective men and women of Gaza as its Persons of the Year.

During Ramadan Village 2024, an initiative of President Ali, Guyanese responded to his call and donated over GY$110.8 million to support Palestinian refugees through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

On behalf of the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) and the Director of Education of the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), Sheikh Moen UL-Hack, congratulated President Ali and said: “This well-deserved and timely recognition highlights your remarkable leadership as the first Muslim President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and your steadfast commitment to inclusive development, interfaith harmony, and national transformation.”