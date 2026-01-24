President Ali launches shade house project to empower Tiger Bay women, spur urban agriculture

– 50 shade houses to be established

Residents of Tiger Bay gathered on Friday afternoon at the One Guyana Kitchen on Main Street in Georgetown for the launch of an ambitious agriculture project designed to put money into the pockets of more Guyanese.

Over the coming months, 30-by-20-foot shade houses will be established within the Tiger Bay, Kingston and Cummingsburg area. They will all be managed by women, particularly single women.

The project will be supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development in close partnership with the private sector.

President Irfaan Ali flanked by the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand and GCCI’s President, Kathy Smith

Addressing residents, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that “The idea here is to translate this grant (cash) that we spoke about, into wealth creation and to demonstrate in a real way, how we’ll be able to transform lives and … build business opportunities.”

The president explained that beneficiaries will work together to set up and manage the shade houses, building cooperation within the community.

Over the next six to eight weeks, participants will rotate responsibilities as crops are grown and prepared for harvesting.

President Ali was hands-on as he assisted in the construction of a shade house in the compound of the One Guyana Kitchen on Main Street

“If we do 50 of these, we expect the entire 50 beneficiaries to help each other to establish the shade houses,” he said.

President Ali reiterated that the undertaking is about more than short-term assistance.

He said the project was crafted to create sustainable income, skills, and confidence within communities in keeping with the government’s commitment to creating more economic opportunities for every single Guyanese.

He informed the women that, on average, they can earn approximately $1 million with a six-crop cycle.

The Tiger Bay shade house project is being rolled out alongside similar initiatives in other areas, including Yarrowkabra, where another 50 homes will be established using the same model.

The agriculture initiative is part of a broader program to restore and improve Kingston, Tiger Bay, and Cummingsburg, which Minister Priya Manickchand referred to as “Neighbourhood Love,” a term used by President Ali.

“What the president wants to do is to make sure we can restore some order and beauty… while we keep the Guyana charm and the hospitality that we are known for,” she said, adding that this is a hybrid approach that combines restoration, rebuilding and new construction.

She noted that improvements in the area already include upgraded surroundings, regular garbage collection, new waste bins, and improved recreational facilities.

Sections from the Guyana Stores to the seawall, and from High Street to Charmichael Street, are also set to undergo significant revitalisation.

The Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, explained that the project shows how agriculture can be fused into the daily lives of working people, including professionals.

50 similar shade houses will be erected

“Start 25 minutes in the morning, 35 minutes in the afternoon, one hour per day. You can earn [more] to supplement your income,” he said.

He said this unique approach to farming is changing perceptions about agriculture and encouraging greater participation by women and young people.

The beneficiaries will be supported by technical officers from the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), which comes under the purview of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The initiative is supported by private sector partners, including the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). The president of GCCI, Kathy Smith, participated in the launch.

In November of 2025, President Ali visited the community of Tiger Bay, where he announced that it would be transformed into Guyana’s first ‘model neighbourhood’. Today’s activity marks another initiative in his government’s bold plan.

