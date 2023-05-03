President Ali leaves for King Charles III’s coronation

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali is leading a delegation to the United Kingdom to attend the Coronation of His Majesty The King, to be held on Saturday 6th May 2023.

President Ali left Guyana Wednesday morning.

The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

At the event, His Majesty King Charles III will be crowned alongside The Queen Consort.

While in the United Kingdom, President Ali will also engage in several meetings with global leaders.

