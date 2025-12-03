President Ali pledges technical team, challenges operators to tap generous tourism incentives  

– urged young people to unlock billions in incentives

His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday evening, announced a set of initiatives aimed at breaking down obstacles and barriers that would enable Guyana’s tourism sector to become a cornerstone of the country’s development trajectory.

President Ali said his plan includes building the capacity of local tourism operators, unveiling plans to hire a dedicated team of young professionals who will write proper business proposals, help form consortia, and guide businesses through every requirement needed to secure investment incentives and approvals.

Addressing a large audience of industry leaders, government officials, diplomats, and awardees at the Guyana Tourism Authority’s 2025 Awards and Gala at the Guyana Marriott hotel, the President said there are generous fiscal incentives for tourism and related investments, including tax and duty exemptions, and said no outstanding applications are sitting at the investment office.

“There is absolutely not one outstanding investment application at the Guyana Office for Investment,” he revealed, adding that “some investors still misunderstand what is available or are asking for additional benefits without first using the incentives that already exist.“

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the GTA Awards and Gala 2025

“Less than 10 per cent of the incentives available to the tourism sector are being utilised. If the problem is people not making use of what is in the system, then we must bridge that gap,” President Ali said.

The president said he would be willing to hire four young professionals who will work exclusively with the sector, developing business plans, investment proposals, and registration requirements, including acquiring TIN numbers, company incorporation and full compliance with regulations.

“Go to them with your ideas, let them help you write your business plan, prepare your proposal, and take it to GoInvest,” he urged operators.

“There is no backdoor approach,” he said, adding that if operators want to be part of the sector, they must abide by the rules, regulations and governance requirements.

He called on the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), GoInvest, the Ministry of Finance and the new team to form an inter-agency mechanism that will guide operators from concept to investment agreement.

“In the last two weeks alone, we received nine Expressions of Interest for investments in tourism,” he announced. “If all the operators in this room come together and raised US$10 million, and then say to the President, ‘Help us leverage another US$30 million,’ we can take one of these projects to the next level. That is the role of THAG.”

The head of state assured that a united front would strengthen Guyana’s case before international investors and institutions such as the International Development Bank (IDB).

President Ali handing over an award

The president emphasised that government investment in tourism infrastructure is unprecedented and transformative. He listed major projects underway or about to begin, including:

More than 15 hotels completed or under construction

Two new regional airports and the expansion of CJIA Terminal 2

32 hinterland airstrips slated for upgrades

A new cultural market at Palmyra

Major waterfront developments, including a marina

New national museum, art gallery and upgrades to the zoo and Botanical Gardens

Four new ferries designed with tourism in mind

The Corentyne River Bridge, the New Berbice River Bridge and the deep-water port

Major road and connectivity projects linking Guyana to Brazil

Four points by Sheraton to be commissioned soon along the Heroes Highway

“These are not isolated investments, they are part of a national push to modernise every aspect of the tourism ecosystem,” the President said.

He praised First Lady Arya Ali’s transformative beautification initiatives, saying her work has lifted the country’s aesthetic standards “from the seawalls to the hinterland.”

The renovated Band Stand at the Sea Wall Esplanade

President Ali said Guyana is already in discussions for major global sporting and cultural events and has submitted a formal bid for an “extraordinary global event” in 2030, the details of which will be revealed later.

“We’re going big,” he said. “If we want to create a destination, we must fight for it. We are competing with the world.”

The President highlighted the sector’s strong performance:

18% increase in visitor arrivals for Jan–July 2025

1.4 billion global tourists in 2024, with massive spending and job creation

Guyana’s bronze award at the Japan Tourism Exhibition

At least five international tourism awards in the last five years

He said the global rebound in tourism after the pandemic presents a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for Guyana.

“The world is discovering Guyana,” he said. “Demand is rising, and our strategy is working.”