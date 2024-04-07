President Ali reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza

– as Ramadan Village raises $72.5 million to support Palestine

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has once again sternly called for a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing that violence and genocide have no place in a modern society.

The head of state made these remarks Saturday evening, as he addressed those gathered at the Muslim Youth Organisation, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, where the National Ramadan Village is being held.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The event was in commemoration of Laylat al-Qadr, one of the holiest nights in the Islamic religious calendar, under the theme “A Night of Prayer for Global Peace, Guyana and Palestine.”

Some $72.5 million was raised at the event, from donations to provide immediate humanitarian relief to people in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

These funds will be handed over to the United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA).

The president said this marks a historic event for Guyana, as the country has once again demonstrated its commitment to the values of charity and humanitarian efforts.

“These resources were raised from every single community across our country. They were raised in small numbers and larger numbers, but they were raised with love and charity,” the president said.

He added, “Tonight, we have reinforced once again who we are as Guyanese. We have reinforced once again what makes us separate and apart from all other nations. We have once again reinforced that the love and unity of Guyana can be shared and experienced from and by citizens everywhere else in the world.”

The on-the-ground donation for Palestine, held at the National Ramadan Village on Saturday evening, raised $72.5 million

President Ali vehemently condemned the first publicly televised genocide, and emphasised that justice, equality, and compassion are crucial in addressing global issues.

“It is nothing short of genocide. And it must stop, it must stop without condition, just as we, from any stage in this country can call on terrorism to stop. Terrorism has no place in our modern world and has no place in any religious texts,” the president asserted.

According to recent reports, more than 33,000 Palestinian lives have been lost, since Israel began its brutal attack of retaliation on Gaza.

The president also urged world leaders to call out injustices in every part of the world.

“As a government, our charity is not only in what we do to advance humanity. It is in our policies, our words, and our speech and this is what Islam teaches. Let us ensure that wherever injustice is in this world, that our voices will never be silenced,” President Ali appealed.

Also present at the Ramadan Village were Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, cabinet ministers, United Nations Resident Coordinator Yeşim Oruç, and other officials.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

