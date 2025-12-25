President Ali shares Christmas joy with Dharm Shala residents

Elderly citizens and vulnerable residents at the Dharm Shala in Albouystown, Georgetown, were overjoyed to be served lunch on Thursday by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This is the sixth consecutive year that the president has visited the country’s oldest humanitarian charity on Christmas Day.

The president was joined by Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn.

Residents of the Dharm Shala at the Christmas luncheon

The Dharm Shala (“Home of Benevolence for all Races”) continues to serve as a haven for those in need, and President Ali has pledged the government’s continuous support through the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative, a brainchild of his.

“We can support some of the maintenance work that you have on the building here and in Berbice,” he told the management and staff of the charity. “We know how expensive it is. If we have to get the material to you [through] the Men on Mission programme, [we] will work with you on some of that maintenance programme.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali being welcomed at the Dharm Shala in Albouystown, Georgetown

Describing the organisation as a place of hope and compassion, President Ali reminded residents that they are valued members of society,

“A very important aspect of the Christmas story is a story of community; various communities coming together to acknowledge this symbol of hope, of togetherness, of love, of faith and as is demonstrated by this home,” he said.

The head of state pledged his government’s support in the new year and commended the management for their consistent and passionate support for the vulnerable.

In his first term as president, President Ali has made his annual lunch visit to the Dharm Shala into a tradition, affirming his commitment to his ‘One Guyana’ vision. The government has donated over $3 million in monetary aid to the Charity, which was established over a hundred years ago.

Residents were treated to a variety of food and drinks, accompanied by musical entertainment reflecting the merriment of the Christmas season.

President Ali distributed toys to the children in Albouystown to spread joy this season.