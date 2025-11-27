President Ali urges long-term UK investment in Guyana’s future

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday evening urged UK businesses to become long-term partners in Guyana’s transformation as the country increases investments in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, digitalisation, and the orange economy.

Addressing a reception for visiting UK Parliamentarian Paulette Hamilton, the fifth UK Trade Mission, and representatives of the British High Commission, President Ali emphasised that Guyana is experiencing “the most transformative decade in our nation’s history” which will define the future for generations.

President Irfaan Ali delivering feature remarks at the reception for visiting UK Parliamentarian Paulette Hamilton, the fifth UK Trade Mission

“We invite you not only to trade with us, but to invest in our future,” the President said. “We are offering a platform upon which you can build tomorrow’s industries. Guyana is ready. We are open for business.”

UK–Guyana trade triples in four years

President Ali highlighted the remarkable expansion in bilateral trade, which grew from £587 million in 2020 to £1.64 billion in 2024, nearly a threefold increase in just four years.

In 2024, UK exports to Guyana reached £773 million, while imports from Guyana totalled £867 million. Early 2025 indicators show continued momentum, with the UK recording a trade surplus of approximately £204 million in the second quarter.

“These numbers reflect the dynamism of the Guyana–UK corridor,” the President noted, adding that the next phase of cooperation will go beyond commodities and will focus on manufacturing, agro-processing, industrialisation and technology. “We are eager to shift that balance. To do so, we need game-changing investment.”

In her remarks, Hamilton underscored the United Kingdom’s strong confidence in Guyana’s economy, reiterating that UK Export Finance recently increased its risk appetite to £3 billion.

“This uplift positions British firms to deliver world-class solutions in support of Guyana’s long-term development and transformation journey,” she said.

The visiting British parliamentarian highlighted key UK-supported initiatives, including the construction of Guyana’s historic first pediatric hospital and the expansion of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Terminal Two, led by UK firm Mullen Group.

President Ali praised British partners, particularly High Commissioner Jane Miller and her team, for their role in strengthening trade, navigating policy, and “mastering the craft of commercial diplomacy.”

President Ali reaffirmed that reliable, affordable, clean energy is fundamental to Guyana’s industrialisation agenda.

Guyana’s energy demand is projected to rise nearly fivefold by 2030. To meet this, the government is investing in:

A 300 MW combined-cycle gas-to-energy plant

The Amaila Falls Hydropower Project

Nationwide solar farms and battery storage

Upgraded transmission lines and smart control centre

“This is the key to transforming our export basket, to powering factories and enabling manufacturing and agro-processing,” he told the UK delegation.

Opportunities for UK investment

The President identified multiple sectors where UK expertise, technology and capital are in high demand.

Both President Ali and Hamilton highlighted key areas for better cooperation:

Energy and infrastructure

Manufacturing, agro-processing, and industrial development

Healthcare and education systems

Digital transformation and cybersecurity

Tourism, hospitality, the orange economy and conservation

Why invest in Guyana now?

President Ali identified several compelling reasons why UK investors should choose Guyana:

Commodity revenues provide stability and investment capital

Clear policy direction through the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030

Cheaper, reliable energy within five years

Major social investments creating long-term demand

A diversified, future-ready economy expanding beyond oil

“It is a rare moment when so many favourable conditions converge,” he told the room. “We are inviting you not as short-term speculators, but as long-term partners and co-builders of Guyana’s future.”