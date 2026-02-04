Press Release: Digital School outreaches begin

The Guyana Digital School (GDS) has commenced a national school outreach programme to inform students about the platform’s opportunities, answer queries, and facilitate on-site registration for those not yet enrolled.

As part of this initiative, the GDS team recently visited Cummings Lodge Secondary School for an interactive session. Students engaged directly with the team to learn how digital learning can complement their current studies and received step-by-step guidance on the registration process.

This outreach supports the Ministry of Education’s mission to expand access to quality education through innovative, flexible learning models that promote student development and academic success.

The GDS team will continue visiting schools across Guyana in the coming weeks, strengthening connections with students, educators, and local school communities.

About the Guyana Digital School:

The brainchild of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the GDS is dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality education through digital platforms. The institution offers flexible learning opportunities that complement traditional schooling and promote academic excellence.