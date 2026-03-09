Press Release: Molasses Barge sinks off East Coast Demerara

At approximately, 01:00 hours, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) received a distress signal concerning the sinking of a tanker barge: TRADER III approximately 9.5 Nautical Miles off Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara.

At the time of the incident the barge was engaged in the transport of a cargo of molasses from Berbice to Georgetown.

Two crew members are reported missing.

Immediately upon receipt of the distress communication emergency response operations were activated to search for the missing persons.

MARAD’s Emergency Operations Coordinator, Capt. John Flores, is leading the search and rescue effort, with support the of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard, and the vessel owner.