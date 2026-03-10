Press Release: New 800kVA Generator to Boost Power Supply for Mahdia

As part of the Government’s ongoing Hinterland development programme, the Mahdia Power & Light Company Inc. (MPL) has received a new 800kVA generator to strengthen its electricity supply to the community of Mahdia.

The generator, which arrived in the community last Sunday, is expected to significantly improve generation capacity and reliability for (825) residents and businesses in the mining town. With the growing demand for electricity in recent years, additional generation capacity will better position MPL to meet this rising demand while maintaining service quality. The new unit will provide much-needed reserve capacity, reducing the risk of outages and supporting local economic activities.

Regional officials and residents welcomed the new generator, noting that reliable electricity is fundamental to both daily life and business development in hinterland regions.