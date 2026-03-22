Press Release: PM Phillips underscores regional unity, climate action at X CELAC Summit

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to regional integration, stronger strategic partnerships, and advancing climate action in his address to the X Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The Prime Minister described the current global landscape as a ‘polycrisis’ shaped by geopolitical tensions, economic instability, and climate change.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips

These factors, he explained, carry far‑reaching implications for peace, security, and development.

He emphasised that CELAC remains a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration, which enables member states to collectively address shared challenges and pursue opportunities for growth. In this regard, he welcomed recent engagements with extra‑regional partners.

“These meetings have been both valuable and productive, auguring well for the development of strategic partnerships. We work to advance comprehensive programmes of cooperation on a range of issues with parties external to our region.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening intra‑regional collaboration, particularly in agriculture and food security.

“Our Government, having lead responsibility for agriculture and food security within CARICOM, welcomes collaborative efforts and partnerships across CELAC to build the necessary capacity for the modernisation and advancement of this sector, with a view to boosting productive and logistics capacities and enhancing food security.”

The Prime Minister identified climate change as a major threat to development in the region, especially for small islands and low‑lying coastal states. He warned that development gains can be quickly reversed by extreme weather events and reiterated the need for sustained global advocacy to secure adequate financing for developing countries — both to shield them from the impacts of climate change and to support efforts to preserve the environment.

Prime Minister Phillips pointed to Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 as a key framework for balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability. He explained that achievements such as increased investment in renewable energy, progress in forest preservation, and low‑carbon infrastructure demonstrate that “Economic growth and environmental stewardship can advance hand in hand, providing scope thereby, for my Government to strengthen its capacity to deal with climate change”.

He also referenced Guyana’s promotion of the Global Biodiversity Alliance as part of wider international action to address the biodiversity crisis.

Prime Minister Phillips also reiterated CELAC’s importance in advancing regional cooperation and sustainable development, while he underscored Guyana’s commitment to democracy, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peace in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Prime Minister reminded of Guyana’s unwavering commitment to advancing regional partnership and integration, emphasising that only through steadfast dialogue, meaningful consultation, and united partnership will the region secure political stewardship, sustainable economic growth, lasting social progress, and enduring peace and security for all.

He congratulated Colombia and welcomed Uruguay’s new Pro Tempore Presidency, pledging Guyana’s full support for CELAC’s agenda.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips