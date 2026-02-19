Press Release: Ramsaroop: Guyana’s economic transformation accelerates under Vision 2030 and Budget 2026

Guyana continues to demonstrate measurable economic transformation, marked by record levels of non-oil investment, rapid private sector expansion, and sustained national development under the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Government’s Vision 2030 national development framework.

Speaking at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, Hon. Peter R. Ramsaroop, MP, Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, highlighted the pace, scale, and impact of Guyana’s economic expansion, further reinforced by the strategic measures outlined in Budget 2026.

“If you were here in 2021 and you’re back today and you don’t have work in Guyana, you missed the boat completely,” Ramsaroop stated, underscoring the breadth of opportunities created through decisive leadership and sustained policy implementation.

He emphasized that Guyana’s advancement is not theoretical, but tangible and measurable. “Guyana is no longer a future story. It is a performance story, defined by execution, investor confidence, and broad-based growth across multiple sectors.”

Record Non-Oil Investment Driving Diversification

Since 2020, Guyana has facilitated and positioned more than G$1 trillion in non-oil investment, accelerating diversification across agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, construction, ICT, services, and export-oriented industries.

Budget 2026 strengthens this trajectory through:

● Accelerated infrastructure development nationwide

● Expanded tax-free agriculture under the Food Dominance strategy

● Enhanced incentives for manufacturing and agro-processing

● Expanded logistics, energy, and connectivity projects supporting national productivity

These investments are supported by prudent fiscal management and the strategic reinvestment of oil revenues into productive, long-term economic sectors.

“We are not simply diversifying. We are modernising existing industries while building entirely new ones. Oil is accelerating transformation, not defining it,” Ramsaroop noted.

Agriculture Positioned as a Modern Investment Sector

Under His Excellency President Irfaan Ali’s national food security and Food Dominance agenda, agriculture has been repositioned as a structured and globally competitive investment sector.

Investors benefit from:

● Expanded tax exemptions

● Duty-free concessions on machinery and inputs

● Structured investment agreements

● Dedicated export facilitation and market access support

“Agriculture in Guyana is no longer subsistence-based. It is structured capital deployment supported by strong policy, infrastructure, and export access,” Ramsaroop stated.

Private Sector Expansion Anchors One Guyana Economy

A central pillar of Guyana’s transformation is the strength and expansion of its domestic private sector. Guyanese-owned businesses across manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics, construction, aviation services, ICT, and professional services are expanding at unprecedented levels.

Local entrepreneurs and members of the Guyanese diaspora continue to demonstrate strong confidence in the country’s economic direction, reinforcing the Government’s One Guyana vision of inclusive and broad-based prosperity.

“One Guyana means one economy, driven by our people, strengthened by our private sector, and supported by leadership committed to ensuring prosperity reaches every region and community,” Ramsaroop said.

Vision 2030 Delivering Measurable Results

Six years into Vision 2030, Guyana’s progress is evident across infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, services, and human capital development.

“Performance does not happen by chance. It is the result of vision, planning, discipline, and execution. Vision 2030 is not a slogan, it is a national blueprint delivering measurable results,” Ramsaroop affirmed.

He noted that Guyana remains open for investment, now positioned as a competitive, high-growth economy built on confidence, stability, and delivery.

“The ship has left port. The next phase of growth toward 2030 and beyond is already underway.” In closing, Ramsaroop emphasized that Guyana’s transformation reflects decisive leadership, disciplined policy execution, and the resilience and ambition of its people. As the country advances toward Vision 2030, it is steadily building a diversified, modern, and inclusive economy, powered by private sector growth and strengthened by national unity.

“Opportunity does not wait. Guyana has moved from promise to performance, powered by our private sector and united as One Guyana. Those who act now will help shape the future that is already being built.”