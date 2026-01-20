Press Release: World Bank Conducts Implementation Review Mission for Guyana under the Caribbean Efficient and Green-Energy Buildings Project

The World Bank conducted a hybrid Implementation Review and Support Mission for the Caribbean Efficient and Green-Energy Buildings (CEGEB) Project (P179519) in Guyana from January 12-14, 2026, to assess implementation progress and provide technical support for ongoing project activities.

The CEGEB Project is a regional initiative implemented across Guyana, Saint Lucia, and Grenada, supporting energy efficiency and renewable energy investments in public sector infrastructure through harmonized technical standards and pooled procurement arrangements. In Guyana, the project aims to cover 259 government buildings across regions 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10, targeting a total installed renewable energy capacity of 21.2 MW and approximately 51 GWh in lifetime energy savings from energy efficiency interventions, while strengthening institutional capacity and skills development.

Guyana’s participation in the project, supported by the World Bank and financed through the International Development Association (IDA), represents a total investment of US$38.6 million, structured across three components: Component 1 (US$33.8 million) for public building retrofits and renewable energy investments; Component 2 (US$1.0 million) for technical assistance and capacity building; and Component 3 (US$3.78 million) for project management and implementation support which includes Gender Support (Two-year Training Programme for twenty Female Electrical Apprentices), Operational Support and the Supervisory and Commissioning Consultancy for Project Implementation (Installation of Energy Efficiency Measures and Renewable Energy Systems) within 259 Public Buildings.

The Mission focused on advancing implementation across technical, fiduciary, and safeguards dimensions, with particular attention to coordination at the national and regional levels. Key areas of engagement included:

Review of activities supporting Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) to improve system efficiency and readiness for enhanced renewable energy integration. Waste Management Considerations: Discussion on the need for a solid waste management strategy to address potential waste streams generated from renewable energy and energy efficiency interventions, including batteries, end-of-life solar PV components and electrical equipment, in alignment with environmental and social safeguards requirements.

As part of the Mission, site visits were conducted at selected facilities identified under the project, including De Willem Secondary School, Zeeburg Secondary School, and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission facility in Crane, to assess building conditions and readiness for energy efficiency and renewable energy investments.

Progress under the investment-grade audit (IGA) program was also reviewed. The first batch of IGAs, covering 13 public buildings, was completed between March and September 2025 by AIGUASOL Consulting, SCCL. Preparations are underway for the second batch of IGAs, covering 17 additional buildings, proposed for implementation between February and August 2026.

In line with the project’s focus on human capital development and gender inclusion, the Mission included a visit to the facility hosting participants in the Female Apprenticeship Programme, financed by the Canada Clean Energy and Forest Climate Facility (CCEFCF) with additional support from the World Bank’s Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP). Launched in March 2025 and conducted by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), the programme has completed its first academic year, with participants progressing toward internships and certification in electrical installation and solar photovoltaic technologies.

The Mission was led by a World Bank Task Team comprising specialists in energy, procurement, financial management, and environmental and social safeguards. It concluded with high-level engagements at the Office of the Prime Minister, followed by a wrap-up meeting with the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), the Ministry of Finance, and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, the regional counterpart for pooled procurement.

Through these investments, Guyana continues to advance a more energy-efficient, resilient, and low-carbon public sector, while contributing to a coordinated regional approach to sustainable infrastructure development and inclusive workforce growth in the Caribbean.