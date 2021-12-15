Prime Minister lauds proactive response to flooding

-Calls on citizens to play their part in keeping their environment clean

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips today lauded the efforts of the Cabinet Task Force and its respective agencies for their support to curtail flooding stemming from intense rainfall over the last week.

The Prime Minister, who is in charge of the task force, said that although the rain was not as heavy as was previously expected, if systems were not in place, flooding would have been more prominent.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

“I wish to report to you today that the rain did not fall as was forecasted; we were spared from the heavy rainfall, and at the same time, because we did not have that rainfall. And because of the work of the agencies, in terms of cleaning the canals and ensuring the pumps are working, water has basically started to recede from off the lands in almost all the areas that were affected.”

The senior government official, under whose purview the Civil Defense Commission (CDC) falls, made these comments during a task force meeting.

CDC’s Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig

He indicated that Region Four and Region Six, which have been severely impacted, have seen significant progress. Adding to that, while Region Two remains an area of concern, affected residents have been alternatively accommodated as the CDC continues its interventions in the region.

“We have concerns in Region Two, especially along the Pomeroon River. We have dispatched a team from the Civil Defense Commission to do some assessment and to make some interventions to assist the people, especially in the area that are affected.”

CDC’s Senior Response Officer, Captain Salim October

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development’s Community Infrastructure Improvement Programme was also highlighted.

“While the situation has improved tremendously, I would like to commend also the work of the Community Infrastructure Improvement Programme run by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development. As you know, 2000 workers were deployed to all the administrative regions that were affected, and they continue to do a lot of improvement work that will put us all in good stead should we have a return to any unusual rain over the next couple of days. ”

Additionally, the Prime Minister reiterated that 90% of the infrastructure necessary for drainage and irrigation is operational, and the remaining pumps, etc., are being repaired and will be active shortly.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the waters receded, the National drainage and irrigation authorities continue with interventions in ensuring a lot of those pitfalls, those canals are cleared. They continue to maintain the pumps that are necessary to get water off of the lands that are affected.”

The Prime Minister also stated that the government is committed to its responsibility to provide support and disaster relief to affected residents. As such, he said that the CDC and the agencies under the task force will continue to work to provide the necessary assistance and disaster risk management response needed.

The occasion was also used by the Prime Minister to call upon citizens to start a national clean-up campaign to assist the ongoing efforts by the Government to mitigate the effects of flooding.

“Play your part in ensuring the proper disposal of garbage, cleaning of your private drains etc., because these little efforts on your part help in the overall interventions by the Regional Democratic Council and the Central Government. Let us start a massive cleanup effort in all communities, including the people of Georgetown. Let us be part of the solution to this issue of flooding.”

Director-General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, in his remarks, stated that there has been significant improvement in the response at the Regional Democratic level. He also commended the work of the agencies involved in the decentralisation of the disaster risk management systems.

Also present at the meeting were the Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha; the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, the Honourable Nigel Dharamlall; Chief of Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Godfrey Bess; National Security Advisor, Mr Gerry Gouveia and representatives from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority and the Ministry of Agriculture Hydrometeorological Office.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips Virtual task force meeting