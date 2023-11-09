Private Sector Commission applauds government’s progressive measures for socio-economic advancement

The Private Sector Commission of Guyana commends President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the government for the recent announcement outlining significant revisions to salary scales, allowances, and bonuses, primarily benefitting some 67,000 Guyanese in the public service. “These initiatives are to be funded in part by the 5 billion dollars cost of living allocation in this year’s budget” President Ali noted. The increase in disposable income is seen as a positive development for the economy, and the measures to be implemented for teachers reflect a commitment to recognizing and valuing the contributions of educators to our nation’s progress.

The one-off payment bonus for pensioners, community enhancement workers, and persons with disabilities demonstrates an inclusive approach, acknowledging the diverse roles that individuals play in the sustenance and development of our society. The Private Sector Commission applauds the government’s efforts to ensure a fair distribution of benefits to foster social and economic equity.

In addition, the allocation of 850 million dollars to purchase fertilizers for farmers is a crucial step in ensuring food security and the overall actualization of the 25 by 2025 vision. This move is expected to benefit approximately 35,000 farmers and improve 287,000 acres of land under cultivation. The Private Sector Commission recognizes the importance of a robust agricultural sector and appreciates the government’s proactive stance in supporting farmers, thereby contributing to the resilience of our food supply chain.

As part of Guyana’s transformation, the Private Sector Commission urges individuals to maximize available concessions and fiscal measures to support teachers and fellow citizens. These actions align with our values of collaboration and shared responsibility for national development. As a partner in progress, the Commission looks forward to ongoing collaboration with the government to create an environment promoting economic growth and citizen well-being.

