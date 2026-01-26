Private sector credit up 18% in 2025, signalling broad-based economic confidence – Finance Minister

Total private sector credit recorded an increase of 18 per cent in 2025, reflecting sustained growth in economic activity and expanding confidence across multiple sectors, according to Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh.

Dr Singh made the disclosure on Monday during his presentation of the 2026 Budget to the National Assembly.

Minister Ashni Singh delivering his Budget 2026 presentation in the dome of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

In outlining Guyana’s macroeconomic performance, the Finance Minister said the expansion in private sector credit was broad-based, with notable growth recorded in services, manufacturing, real estate and household lending.

He reported that credit to the services sector increased by 11.4 per cent in 2025, while the agriculture sector recorded a more modest rise of four per cent.

Manufacturing saw a significant surge, with credit expanding by 29.7 per cent, signalling stronger industrial activity and increased investments in value-added production.

Real estate mortgages also rose by 19 per cent, reflecting continued momentum in the housing market, while lending to households recorded the highest growth at 36.9 per cent, pointing to greater consumer confidence and improved access to financing.