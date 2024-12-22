Prochant certifies first batch of patient interaction specialists in Linden

TheUnited States based medical billing company, Prochant, certified its inaugural class of patient interaction specialists from Region Ten during a graduation ceremony in Linden on Friday.

This marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to invest in Guyana’s workforce and expand its global operations.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill handing over certificate to one of the graduates at Prochant graduation ceremony

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, congratulated the graduates for their determination throughout the rigorous training programme.

“This is what is called keeping faith, staying the course, and on a rainy day like today, weathering the storm and seeing things through to the end,” he stated.

The minister pointed out that following a recruitment process held at the Watooka Guest House, the graduates can now be assured of employment.

“You are now well-equipped and trained in medical billing through the call centre, and that is a significant achievement,” he added.

Prochant’s Associate Director of Human Resources, Sierra Hedrick, described the initiative as a testament to the company’s dedication to Guyana’s talent pool.

“The graduation of our first class of patient interaction specialists here in Guyana marks a significant stamp in Prochant’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and investing in the remarkable talent the region has to offer,” Hedrick said.

She underscored the broader impact of the programme, which aims to build careers, confidence, and a stronger local community.

Meanwhile, Georgia Innis, Director of Global Eureka Business Solution Inc., praised the graduates for breaking new ground in Linden’s business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

“You are at the forefront of something entirely new. Many call centres in Guyana have not afforded their employees this level of training. You are groundbreakers, setting a new standard in Linden,” she remarked.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill handing over certificate to one of the graduates at Prochant graduation ceremony

Innis urged the graduates to view the opportunity as a stepping stone for continued growth and professionalism.

The training programme, supported by the government, included a stipend of $15,000 for the first three weeks and an additional $25,000 upon its successful completion.

Participants received training in BPO fundamentals such as communication, cultural understanding, and customer service as well as instruction in medical billing.

Prochant, the only AI-driven reimbursement service provider in the home healthcare industry, offers cutting-edge solutions for medical billing and revenue cycle management.

The graduation signals a new chapter for Linden, positioning the town as a hub for highly skilled BPO professionals.

As Prochant continues to invest in the region, the programme is expected to create sustainable career opportunities and contribute to local economic development.

With employment secured and a pathway to growth established, the graduates are poised to lead Linden’s transformation into a centre of excellence in the global BPO industry.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

