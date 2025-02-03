Project Status Update for the Government Office Complex (Region No. 4)
1. Project Overview and Objectives
The Government Office Complex (GOC) involves the construction of four twelve-storey office towers, each designed to accommodate approximately 1,500 government employees, totalling 6,000 people. Other major components of the project include:
- A helipad meeting international standards, planned at ground level.
- A Central Utilities Building for essential backup power generation, water treatment, and ICT systems.
Project Goals:
- Consolidate various governmental offices into a single hub, promoting better inter-agency collaboration.
- Enhance operational efficiency with a secure, modern facility that streamlines services.
- Showcase Guyana’s commitment to sustainability with energy-efficient designs, flood resilience, and an EDGE-certified project.
Overall Contract Value:
- The design-build contract is valued at GYD 15.87 billion, awarded in December 2022.
- Construction commenced on February 23, 2024, after relocating the site to Haag Booch, Eccles to accommodate the project’s scope.
- Completion date is August 24, 2026.
Project Progress:
- The project is currently 10% physically complete.
- 34% of the project timeline has elapsed.
2. Key Achievements
Completed Milestones:
- Legal and preliminary activities are fully completed and on schedule.
- Master Plan and Concept Designs are finalized.
- Foundations Design Set and Structural Design Set have been completed.
- Geotechnical Investigations for Towers 1-3 have been completed, and Tower 4 is ongoing.
- Land Grubbing & Sand Filling are also completed.
Ongoing Tasks:
- Piles and Structural Steel Procurement are ongoing.
Challenges:
- Some design packages, including Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP), Fire Life Safety, and External Works, are lagging.
- Procurement delays are also affecting certain project components.
Physical Works Progress:
- Helipad:
- 50 piles (14” x 14” x 120’) are on-site for the helipad.
- Utilities Complex:
- All piles have been installed, and civil works for the foundation have started.
- Towers 1 and 2:
- 58 piles (18” x 18” x 105’) are on-site for Towers 1 and 2.
- 63 piles (16” x 16” x 105’) are also on-site for Towers 1 and 2.
- Pile installation for Tower 2 has commenced.
Despite some delays in design and procurement, the project is progressing in the foundational stages.