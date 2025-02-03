Project Status Update for the Government Office Complex (Region No. 4)

1. Project Overview and Objectives

The Government Office Complex (GOC) involves the construction of four twelve-storey office towers, each designed to accommodate approximately 1,500 government employees, totalling 6,000 people. Other major components of the project include:

A helipad meeting international standards, planned at ground level.

A Central Utilities Building for essential backup power generation, water treatment, and ICT systems.

Project Goals:

Consolidate various governmental offices into a single hub, promoting better inter-agency collaboration.

Enhance operational efficiency with a secure, modern facility that streamlines services.

Showcase Guyana’s commitment to sustainability with energy-efficient designs, flood resilience, and an EDGE-certified project.

Overall Contract Value:

The design-build contract is valued at GYD 15.87 billion , awarded in December 2022 .

, awarded in . Construction commenced on February 23, 2024 , after relocating the site to Haag Booch, Eccles to accommodate the project’s scope.

, after relocating the site to Haag Booch, Eccles to accommodate the project’s scope. Completion date is August 24, 2026.

Project Progress:

The project is currently 10% physically complete.

34% of the project timeline has elapsed.

2. Key Achievements

Completed Milestones:

Legal and preliminary activities are fully completed and on schedule.

Master Plan and Concept Designs are finalized.

Foundations Design Set and Structural Design Set have been completed.

Geotechnical Investigations for Towers 1-3 have been completed, and Tower 4 is ongoing.

Land Grubbing & Sand Filling are also completed.

Ongoing Tasks:

Piles and Structural Steel Procurement are ongoing.

Challenges:

Some design packages, including Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP), Fire Life Safety, and External Works, are lagging.

Procurement delays are also affecting certain project components.

Physical Works Progress:

Helipad: 50 piles (14” x 14” x 120’) are on-site for the helipad.

Utilities Complex: All piles have been installed, and civil works for the foundation have started.

Towers 1 and 2: 58 piles (18” x 18” x 105’) are on-site for Towers 1 and 2. 63 piles (16” x 16” x 105’) are also on-site for Towers 1 and 2. Pile installation for Tower 2 has commenced.



Despite some delays in design and procurement, the project is progressing in the foundational stages.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

