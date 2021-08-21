Proper contract management sees residents benefitting from additional road works -Min Edghill

–over $27M in roads commissioned in Region Six

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, says proper contract management has seen residents benefitting from additional road works around the country.

The Minister made the disclosure during the commissioning of a $13.3 million rehabilitated road at Barber Man Street, West Canefield, Canje in Berbice, Region Six.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, commissioning Barber Man Street, West Canefield, Canje in Berbice, Region Six

“When we do work in every area, once we are able to execute the contract within the sum and there is savings, we try to do additional work in the community where the contract was awarded to. And that is exactly what we did in this instance.”

The Minister said since the PPP/C Government took office, a frank discussion was had with all contractors and engineers on the way they manage projects. He said he reminded them that they are partners to development.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, commissioning Sideline Dam in Eversham, Corentyne, Region Six

“For example, you start discovering that all the areas that needed to be dug up, do not need to be dug up because they got solid, that is a saving. So, what is required is proper contract management and proper collaboration between the engineer who is managing the project and the contractor who is implementing the project,”

The Minister said throughout the country, savings from contracts have seen thousands of Guyanese benefitting from more than what was previously negotiated.

Meanwhile, the Minister commissioned Sideline Dam in Eversham, Corentyne which was also rehabilitated. Before the intervention by Government, the road was impassable, hindering persons who reside in the community. A total of $13.9 million was invested to rehabilitate the road.

Rehabilitated Barber Man Street, West Canefield, Canje in Berbice, Region Six

Minister Edghill said Government builds roads to improve the lives of people in the communities.

“Our intent is that across the length and breadth of Guyana, every NDC, small or big, major road or just ordinary road, we want to improve it.

“We want to have what is called sustainable development, we want to be able to have what is called resilient infrastructure, we want to be able to have what is called value for money. So, we are not just throwing crusher run and grading. We are building solid asphaltic, concrete road. Roads that shall last years.”

Rehabilitated Sideline Dam in Eversham, Corentyne, Region Six

Odessa Mayers who has been residing in the community for a number of years said she is thankful for what the Government has done. “It is better, you could not ride, you could not walk or nothing here, it was mud but now it is okay for us. I feel comfortable with it, real comfortable.”

The roads rehabilitated fall under the Ministry of Public Works Miscellaneous Roads Project.