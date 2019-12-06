Protected Areas Commission of Guyana and the Guyana Tourism Authority sign MOU

PRESS RELEASE

Georgetown, Guyana (December 5, 2019)

The Protected Areas Commission of Guyana (PAC) and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to ensure that tourism continues to meaningfully contribute to promoting conservation values of Guyana’s protected areas, supporting biodiversity conservation and improving the well-being of local people.

The agencies will work together to secure the necessary financing to realise the purpose of the MOU. This includes developing and implementing tourism business plans that support the core conservation goals for Kaieteur National Park and the other Protected Areas to maximise the revenue opportunities related to conservation tourism development within the National Protected Areas System. Conservation tourism is an evolution of the concept of ecotourism and is defined as a form of tourism that makes net positive contributions to the conservation of biodiversity and ecosystem services.

The PAC and GTA will also work with communities within and adjacent to protected areas to support community-led tourism enterprise development and improve livelihoods. In addition, the GTA will provide licensing and training services to tourism guides and tourism businesses operating within and adjacent to protected areas to help to raise quality and sustainability standards.

“Inter-ministerial collaboration across governmental agencies is the key to realising Guyana’s long-standing sustainability agenda”, explained Brian T. Mullis, Director of the GTA. “The PAC and GTA’s aims are closely aligned. Both agencies support conservation tourism and are focused on biodiversity conservation and maximising the related benefits to local communities. We can achieve more through collaboration.”

Ms. Denise Fraser, Commissioner, PAC pointed out that there is a tourism component in the management plan of each of the protected areas. This is because the PAC is of the view that well managed tourism can contribute to the management of our national protected areas. Collaboration between the PAC and tourism managers is important to ensure the objectives of conservation and sustainable development are met.

About the Protected Areas Commission: The Protected Areas Commission (PAC) is responsible for the establishment, management, maintenance, promotion and expansion of the National Protected Areas System (NPAS). Its mission is to effectively manage Guyana’s Protected Areas while ensuring that they continue to add value to the lives of present and future generations. The PAC’s mandate involves monitoring and regulating activities and the use of resources within the NPAS; preparing, developing and effectively implementing management plans; providing support and advice to indigenous communities associated with Protected Areas; and promoting public understanding, appreciation and awareness of Guyana’s natural heritage through the national protected area system. For more information contact: info.pacguyana@gmail.com or call (+592) 227-1888.

About the Guyana Tourism Authority: The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is a semi-autonomous governmental organisation responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Guyana through collaboration with sister agencies and the tourism private sector in order to maximise local socio-economic and conservation outcomes and improve the visitors’ experience. The GTA is focused on Guyana becoming recognised locally and internationally as a premier destination for protecting its natural and cultural heritage, providing authentic experiences, and maximising local economic benefits. For more information contact; nicola@guyanatourism.com or sade@guyanatourism.com or call (+592) 219-0094.