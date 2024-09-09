Public Procurement Commission (PPC) Conducts Two-Day Training for 18 Procuring Entities

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) (‘the commission’) recently hosted a two-day training session for 22 participants from 18 public entities. The training was held at the Ministry of Public Service (MOPS) Training Centre from September 3rd to 5th, 2024 and was designed to enhance the understanding and execution of public procurement processes. It was attended by public officers and procurement professionals from various government agencies.

The training was led by a distinguished team of professionals from the PPC, including Mr. Dwight Dodson (Head of Operations), Ms. Esther Osborne (Attorney-at-Law), Mr. Antonio Yhan (Training Officer), Mr. Prakash Sookdeo (Procurement Specialist), Mr. Savion Paddy (Civil Engineer), and Mr. Davindra Singh (Procurement Specialist). The comprehensive program covered a wide range of essential topics within the public procurement framework, including:

1. Introduction to the Public Procurement Legislative Framework, Administrative Review, and Debarment

2. Best Practices in Public Procurement

3. Fundamentals of Public Procurement

4. The Procurement Cycle

5. Procurement Process and Methods

6. Strategic Procurement Planning

7. Procurement Plan

8. Thresholds, Tender Boards, and Tender Openings

9. Tender Evaluation and Contract Award

10. Contract Management

11. Monitoring and Reporting

The sessions were designed to equip participants with crucial skills and insights into the public procurement process, ensuring that they are well-prepared to execute their duties with efficiency and in accordance with best practices.

This initiative reflects the PPC’s commitment to fulfilling its constitutional mandate, as outlined in Article 212AA (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures, and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors, and public bodies.” Additionally, under Section 17(2)(c) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 73:05, the PPC is charged with organizing training seminars on public procurement.

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) is dedicated to promoting and ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the procurement of goods, services, and works for the public sector in Guyana. Through its various initiatives and training programs, the PPC aims to enhance procurement practices and contribute to the sustainable development of the nation.

The PPC encourages all stakeholders to continue participating in these training sessions, fostering a culture of excellence in procurement. For more information or to schedule a training session, please contact us at (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, or (592) 226-2364, or email us at operations@ppc.org.gy.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

