Public servants, pensioners to receive $100k cash grant before November month-end – President Ali announces

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that pensioners and public servants will receive the one-off $100,000 cash grant before the end of this month.

President Ali made the announcement during an interview on the newly televised programme called, ‘In The Seat,’ on Wednesday night.

He disclosed that training has already commenced for data collection for the cash grant distribution.

The new software application has been implemented to gather persons’ information, ensuring a smooth and efficient payout process.

“Tomorrow morning, you can cut the cheque for all of them, because the system is right there…For example, this weekend, we will be in Region Nine to get all the information with the ID cards…Everything is done electronically…The app will be up and running in Region Nine this weekend,” he explained, adding that this process will be done in a transparent manner.

He continued, “[In] the hinterland regions, [we] will try to complete as early as possible…You will get your money before Christmas.”

President Ali highlighted that the payout of the one-off cash grant will not replace the annual salary increases for public servants which is usually announced in December.

“We don’t take away benefits. We give benefits …The public servants’ increases will definitely come before the end of the year. That will be separate from the $100,000 cash grant,” he elaborated.

The $100,000 cash grant will address vulnerabilities in the society, bringing relief and prosperity to every Guyanese citizen.

The announcement of the cash grant to every citizen aged 18 and above was made in October.

This initiative will cost the treasury over $60 billion, injecting much-needed disposable income into the pockets of many households.

Guyanese abroad will not be left out of this development. Once in possession of a valid identification card (ID), and aged 18 and above, these persons will be able to receive their money.

In order to benefit, they must conduct registration in Guyana, since no payment will be facilitated overseas.

