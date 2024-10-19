Quiko Village benefitting from new $23.3M water supply system

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues on Friday commissioned a new $23.3 million water supply system in Quiko Village in Region Nine, supplying 98 per cent of the village with potable water.

The old water supply system, commissioned some 10 years ago in the central section of the village, was benefitting about 30 per cent of the community. Like many other communities, residents depended on hand-dug wells or the spring for water.

This led Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to intervene by upgrading the water supply system. It drilled two more wells. Additionally, the team installed around 6 kilometres of distribution network to provide water to the entire village.

With these works, potable water access in Quiko now stands at 98 per cent.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to several residents who welcomed the new development in their community.

An elated Olga Adolph is now content that water is available directly at her house, alleviating the need for her to walk long distances for water.

“When I used to pull up water from the hole [well], my hands used to blister. We are so happy about this now that we are getting our water close by,” she said.

Another resident, Matthew Lewis stated, “For quite a while, we didn’t have any water to use. About two weeks ago, we started getting potable water. I feel happy about this. It is benefitting us because [we are getting water] to do our farm. Water is flowing every day.”

Jerry Lewis, another resident, noted that the new water system will ensure that his community is provided with a reliable supply of clean water, even during the dry season.

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues announced that Quiko will soon benefit from the construction of a new trestle.

This trestle is aimed at expanding the distribution network. This will provide water to the remaining 2 per cent of the village who are living far from the water system.

She noted that the PPP/C administration will continue to deliver equal access to the country’s resources to every community to provide better access to healthcare, education and other social services.

“You have an equal partner in the government to ensure that we progress together,” Minister Rodrigues told the residents.

Regional Chaiman Bryan Allicock, GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal and Senior Councillor of Quiko, Ronald Ignatius also delivered brief remarks at the event.

The youth from the village also received sports gear.

