Real, endless business opportunities – Guyana Office for Investment CIO  tells energy conference

As discussions continued at the ongoing Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo Wednesday at the Marriott Hotel, in Kingston, Georgetown, participants were again apprised of the endless opportunities within Guyana’s economic landscape.

During a presentation on day three of the energy conference to hundreds of potential investors, Chief Investment Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop emphasised the urgency of investing now, as opposed to the second phase of the country’s economic expansion.

Chief Investment Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop during his presentation at the 2024 Energy Conference and Supply Chain

“Don’t ask me where you should invest. If you know agriculture, if you know the oil and gas industry, if you know the mining sector, whatever sectors you’re interested in…Our government has described very transparently, what we’re doing,” he articulated.

The government is positioning Guyana as a leader in the food, energy and climate security front and is directing millions in investments to expand the sectors, thereby opening up a series of opportunities.

Guyana is leading the Caribbean region in Agriculture to cut the region’s food import bill of nearly US$5 billion by 25 per cent by the year 2025, especially since the country has vast arable lands.

The country, also has the potential to develop a thriving pharmaceutical industry, and according to Dr Ramsaroop, the country will be moving to advance this area.

Transport and logistics is another promising sector that will be supported by the transport link connecting Guyana and Northern Brazil, which is currently being developed by the government.

“You’re talking [about] thousands of 18 wheelers or containers coming through Guyana to a deepwater harbour. What does that entail? Who is thinking of the largest laydown yard on the Lethem border…These are all real, bigger opportunities in the next two years. That where the focus should be,” he re-emphasised.

The Chief Investment Officer assured that the government will work in tandem with the investors to ensure their business aspirations are realised.

