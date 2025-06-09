Red Hill residents to receive first-time access to potable water with newly drilled well

Residents of the riverine community of Red Hill, situated along the Barima River in Region One (Barima-Waini), are set to receive first-time access to potable water in the coming weeks — a transformative step that will significantly enhance their daily lives.

This development, made possible through the recent drilling of a new well, will eliminate the community’s reliance on rainwater harvesting and the often turbid and contaminated river water. The initiative will deliver clean water to essential public facilities, including the school and health centre, and is expected to benefit approximately 95% of households within the central cluster.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, visited the community as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to involve citizens in national development and ensure their needs are met. The Minister was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley; Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Sewchand; and Director of Hinterland Services at the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Mr. Ramchand Jailal.

Minister Croal noted that the new well has shown promising signs of water production, and efforts are now focused on the completion of the distribution network.

To ensure community involvement and stimulate local economic activity, GWI will engage residents in laying the distribution lines, for which they will earn an income. GWI’s Regional Manager is scheduled to return to the community tomorrow, with works on the water distribution network expected to commence by the end of the week. Once the network is completed, residents can expect to begin receiving potable water from the new well by the end of the month.

Since 2020, Region One has seen access to potable water rise from approximately 36% to 89%, as part of the government’s commitment to achieving 100% access nationwide. In the Mabaruma sub-region alone, close to a dozen new wells have been awarded in 2025 for communities including: Hobo Hill, Barasina, Black Water Savannah, Canal Bank, Morawannah, Three Brothers, Five Star, Waicabari, Aruka Mouth and Unity Square.

Beyond water access, Minister Croal underscored the broader development taking place in Red Hill and across the region. Since 2020, over $150 million has been invested in the community through various interventions, including Presidential Grants and the establishment of ICT hubs via the Office of the Prime Minister. The region as a whole has benefited from increased investment in education, healthcare, transportation, and other critical sectors.

“Development comes in different forms […], development is also about the people,” the Minister stated during the community engagement.

“Governance is about distributing the wealth so everyone sees and feels the transformation,” he added.

Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley echoed these sentiments, highlighting that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has been allocated over $8 billion to support infrastructure and services in public works, health, agriculture, education, and administration.

He pointed to the construction of a road linking Waruta to Red Hill as one of several infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and access for residents.

With continued investments and community involvement, the people of Red Hill are on a clear path toward improved living standards and inclusive development.